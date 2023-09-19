Beyond understanding why they don't want to implement women's reservation bill now: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the women's reservation bill should have been brought earlier.

He also said that now the bill should be implemented right after its passage.

"This bill should have come earlier. As far as I have got the information, I have heard that it will be implemented in 2029. Why they do not want to implement it now is beyond understanding," he said.

"If the government's intentions were right then it would have talked to everyone," Pilot told reporters after offering prayers at the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple on Tuesday night.

He said the Congress has completed its preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will come to Jaipur to lay the foundation stone for a new office of the party, he said. Kharge and Gandhi are scheduled to visit Jaipur on September 23.

"Their visit will infuse new energy among the workers," he said.

Speaking on the record number of student suicides in Kota this year, Pilot said it was very alarming and along with counselling, a proper investigation should be conducted to find out the reason. PTI SDA TIR TIR