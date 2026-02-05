Beypore will be declared international tourism destination, says Kerala Tourism

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 5 (PTI) Beypore will be declared an international tourism destination at the global responsible tourism meet to be held in this district on February 7 and 8, officials of Kerala Tourism said on Thursday.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the meet on February 7 at Cheruvannur near Feroke here, they said.

The conference, organised by the State Tourism Department and the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society, will highlight a range of riveting experiences that Beypore in Kozhikode district and the adjoining areas offer to tourists, including the region’s fascinating history and heritage, shaped by centuries of cross-cultural encounters.

"Declaration of Beypore as an international destination marks a major step forward in firmly marking Kerala as a sustainable and inclusive tourism hub, which will considerably enhance the state’s appeal as an experiential tourism destination," Mohamed Riyas said in a press release.

The project has also given further momentum to tourism in the Malabar region, as the government over the last four years has initiated several schemes to leverage the untapped potential of the area, Riyas added.

According to Kerala Tourism, once a global hub of maritime trade linking the Malabar coast to West Asia and Europe, Beypore is now an integrated Responsible Tourism destination, attracting heavy visitor footfall in recent years.

Known for its picturesque setting, washed by the Arabian Sea and the Chaliyar River, Beypore is famed for its ecological and cultural markers.

The integrated tourism project encompasses Beypore beach and port, Kadalundi estuary, a bird sanctuary and a string of sites and structures that bear the imprint of the region’s fascinating history, officials said.

The government earmarked Rs 50 lakh for the implementation of schemes under phase one of the Beypore Tourism Project in 2024-25, which was completed within its time frame. In 2025-26, an additional Rs 100 lakh in works were sanctioned.

A large number of Responsible Tourism (RT) units active in the area have bolstered the local economy, generated jobs, and empowered women, especially over the last four years, officials said.

The Beypore RT model has been endorsed by global experts, including Dr Harold Goodwin, who visited the area to gain firsthand experience of how meticulously the system had been developed with active local participation, RT Mission Society CEO K Rupeshkumar said.

According to Kerala Tourism, the Beypore tourism project has won global and national awards, including the ICRT Gold for employing and upskilling the local community.

The Kadalundi Panchayat, which is part of the project, was bestowed with the India Tourism award for economic and social empowerment of the local community, officials said.

Members of woman-friendly network of RT Mission Society, RT club members, storytellers, community tour guides and other stakeholders will share their thoughts on enhancing the tourism experiences and ensuring the safety of visitors.

There will be an exhibition of local products and artefacts from RT units, along with cultural programs, as part of the meet. PTI TBA TBA VGN