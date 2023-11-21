BGBS : BJP calls event wasteful, TMC hits back

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday criticised the seventh Bengal Global Business Summit, the state government's investment summit, labelling it as a wasteful expenditure of public funds and calling for the release of a white paper detailing investments from its previous editions.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit back sharply accusing the BJP of being "anti-Bengal." Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (BJP) expressed skepticism about the BGBS, now underway.

"This BGBS is a jamboree at public expense, a wasteful expenditure of public funds. It is neither about business nor global, but glossy lies served to the people of Bengal," he said.

Adhikari, a former protege of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee who changed his allegiance to BJP before the 2021 state poll, urged the government to disclose the details of implementation of the proposed investments amounting to nearly Rs 15.7 lakh crore announced in the previous editions of BGBS.

Echoing him, state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya described BGBS as an attempt to deceive the general people about the economic growth in Bengal.

He criticised TMC for failing to bring in major industries in the state during the past 11 years under TMC rule and alleged that there is prevalence of industries like making of crude bombs and syndicates and cut money business in Bengal.

Bhattacharya called for the publication of a white paper detailing actual on-ground investments and denunciated the state government's failure to formulate a proper land policy for heavy industries.

"The basic criterion for bringing industry to the state is its land policy. Bengal lacks clarity on how land acquisition will take place, given the TMC government's opposition to it. This (ongoing) BGBS is a bluff before the 2024 Lok Sabha poll," he added.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh trashed the saffron party's acerbic comments as "baseless".

"It is a well-known fact that BJP cannot see anything good happening in West Bengal as it is anti-Bengal. It should be ashamed of seeking votes in Bengal as it opposes the state's interests." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced at the inauguration of the business summit on Tuesday new policies, including plans to double the state's exports, modernize logistics and promote renewable energy manufacturing.

Business leaders from 28 countries, prominent figures from corporate India and political dignitaries are attending the two-day mega event. PTI PNT PNT KK