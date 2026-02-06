BGUS urges Hyd Police to take action against ''illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltrators''

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) on Friday urged Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar to take action against "illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators" here.

BGUS General Secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar, also a prominent Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary, said the Samithi requested the Police Commissioner to conduct a major search operation across the city, specifically focusing on Balapur and surrounding areas to identify and detain all illegal infiltrators.

"... illegal colonies have mushroomed in high security zones surrounding premier defence research organisation, including DRDO, DRDL and RCI. The presence of thousands of undocumented individuals in such close proximity to India's strategic assets is a major risk and a direct threat to national security," the BGUS said in a memorandum submitted to Sajjanar.

The BGUS also sought clearing illegal settlements around sensitive defence perimeters to ensure a secure buffer zone. PTI SJR SJR SA