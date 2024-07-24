Bhabani Shankar Bhoi elected deputy speaker in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar, Jul 24 (PTI) Two-time MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi was unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday.

“I declare that Bhabani Shankar Bhoi is duly chosen as the Deputy Speaker of the House,” Speaker Surama Padhy Padhy said while congratulating Bhoi.

Bhoi was elected to the assembly twice from Talsara constituency in 2019 and 2024.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik and other members congratulated Bhoi.