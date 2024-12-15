Bhadohi: 23-year-old arrested for raping minor

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A 23-year-old man accused of raping a 16-year-old minor girl from Maharashtra's Bhandara district several times over the last eight months was arrested on Saturday, police said.

The victim had lodged an FIR in Bhandara which was transferred by the police there to Gopiganj Police Station in Bhadohi for further legal action, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan.

A case was registered on Friday against 23-year-old Mayank Kumar Bind, a resident of Pure Diwan, under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested from Lohrakhas area late Saturday evening, she added.

Katyayan said that Bind came in contact with the teenager through phone in April this year after which he reached Maharashtra and lured the teenager and took her to Chhattisgarh where he had physical relations with her.

He sent the girl to Maharashtra after this and returned home but he took her to many places in between on the pretext of marriage and raped her, she added.

After getting the girl's medical examination done and recording her statement in the court, further legal action is being taken, police said. PTI COR NAV AS AS