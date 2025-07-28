Bhadohi police seize MDMA worth Rs 14 lakh, two arrested

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Police seized MDMA powder, a synthetic party drug, late Sunday evening and arrested two men here for allegedly selling the substance illegally, officials said Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, the seized drug is worth Rs 14 lakh in the illegal market.

The drug, known for its use in rave parties to induce euphoria and heightened sensations, was being peddled near the Suriyawa railway station.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Suriyawa police station raided the spot and arrested Neeraj Upadhyay (38) and Sandeep Upadhyay (39). The officers recovered 272.86 grams of MDMA from their possession.

A case has been registered against the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS SMV SKY SKY