'Bhadohi (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Upset by her mother's scolding a teenager in'

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Upset over being scolded by her mother, a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Kasiyapur village of the Suryawan police station area.

Anchal Sonkar was scolded by her mother Lakshmi Devi over some issue. Angered by this, the girl consumed a poisonous substance kept in her house, Station House Officer, Suriyawan, Brijesh Singh.

As her condition deteriorated, she was taken to the primary health centre where doctors declared her dead, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.