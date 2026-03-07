Bhadohi workers in Israel safe, in touch with families: UP labour officials

Bhadohi (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Labourers from the Bhadohi district currently working in Israel are reported to be safe amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and US-Israel, though their families have expressed concern for their security, officials said on Saturday.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Manoj Sharma stated that 14 workers from the district, primarily masons and carpenters, are currently in Israel on two-year contracts. These workers were recruited following a demonstration by an Israeli firm in Lucknow after a shortage of labour was reported in the region two years ago.

"The workers remain in regular contact with their families via video calls. They have shared that they are instructed to move to bunkers immediately upon hearing government alerts and sirens," Sharma said.

"While they describe the experience of hearing loud explosions and witnessing missile activity as both frightening and surreal, they have confirmed they are unharmed," Sharma said.

According to the labour department, the workers had previously expressed satisfaction with their working hours, wages and the conduct of their employers during a visit home six months ago.

However, given the escalating tensions, families back in Bhadohi have now approached the labour department, urging the government to facilitate the safe return of the workers.

Sharma added that the department is maintaining constant communication with the families to monitor the situation.