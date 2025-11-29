Bhagavad Gita is way of life and source of peace: Union minister Khattar

Kurukshetra, Nov 29 (PTI) Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the Bhagavad Gita is not only a guide to living a meaningful life but also a profound source of peace for humanity.

Speaking at the 'Sant Sammelan' held at Purushottampura Bagh near Brahmasarovar as part of the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav, he said that the message delivered by Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the sacred land of Kurukshetra remains as relevant today as it was thousands of years ago.

"The message of peace given in the midst of a battlefield is what makes the Gita a unique scripture for the entire world," he said.

The Sant Sammelan was held in the presence of renowned Gita scholar, Swami Gyananand Maharaj, with the participation of saints and spiritual luminaries from different parts of the country.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh's Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, also graced the occasion.

Khattar, Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, said that the Gita Mahotsav is now celebrated not only across various states of India but also in many countries around the world.

He added that Haryana has institutionalised three-day Gita Mahotsav's in every district to spread its universal teachings.

"For those in public life, the Gita's teachings are highly relevant. Fulfilling one's duty is the true essence of politics. If we follow dharma, everything else will fall into place," he said, adding that elections too resemble a battlefield where ensuring the victory of justice is the ultimate duty.

The minister urged the Sants and scholars to take the Gita's message beyond Kurukshetra and make it universal so that its wisdom can elevate human life everywhere.

"Gita strengthens the mind, helps in decision-making, and guides us toward righteous conduct," he added.