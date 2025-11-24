Bhagavad Gita transcends religious boundaries; is universal guide to righteous living: S Jaishankar

Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the Bhagavad Gita transcends religious boundaries and is a universal guide to righteous living, inner strength and spiritual clarity.

Jaishankar said this in a video message which was played out on Monday at the International Gita Festival being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5.

"This sacred scripture transcends religious boundaries. It is a universal guide to righteous living, to inner strength, and to spiritual clarity.

"Its teachings continue to eliminate minds across generations and geographies, offering guidance and imparting wisdom in a changing world," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister's video message was played after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 10th International Gita Conference, which was organised as part of the three-week festival.

The event was jointly organised by Kurukshetra University, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Kurukshetra Development Board, and attended by spiritual leaders, scholars, several Haryana cabinet ministers, Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal and Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj among others.

"On the auspicious occasion of the 10th International Gita Mahotsav, 2025, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all those who revere the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita," Jaishankar said in his message.

He said this year, the Ministry of External Affairs is associating with the government of Haryana, the Kurukshetra Development Board, partner state Madhya Pradesh and various other organisations to internationalise the Mahotsav.

As the lead organisation in this global endeavour, the ministry has played a pivotal role in amplifying the Gita's resonance across continents, he said.

"In collaboration with Missions abroad, the ministry has identified distinguished foreign scholars who will participate in the celebrations, bringing diverse perspectives to this spiritual dialogue. Over 25 translated editions of the Bhagavad Gita have been collected for exhibition, showcasing its reach across cultures and languages," he said.

Jaishankar said more than 50 Missions and Posts are organising parallel events and exhibitions worldwide, reaffirming the Gita's universal message and spiritual depth.

Through exhibitions, discourses and cultural programmes, the ministry pays homage to Lord Krishna's eternal teachings and their transformative power.

This global celebration is not only a cultural gathering but it is also a reaffirmation of shared values and a call to live with courage and compassion, he said.

"By bringing together communities across borders, the ministry strives to embody the Gita's spirit of harmony and resilience. May the teachings of the Gita continue to guide humanity towards a more peaceful, purposeful and enlightened world," he added.