Bhagavad Gita universal guide for righteous living, enlightened action: Vice President

Kurukshetra, Nov 30 (PTI) Calling the Bhagavad Gita "a universal guide for righteous living and enlightened action", Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said that the Gita's teachings continue to serve as a guiding light for individuals and societies in times of rapid change.

Appearing as the chief guest for the Akhil Bhartiya Devasthanam Sammelan, held on the sidelines of the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav 2025, Radhakrishnan said he was honoured to stand on the pious soil of Kurukshetra, a land celebrated as the "Land of the Vedas." Kurukshetra is a timeless reminder that dharma ultimately triumphs over adharma, however powerful the latter may appear, he said.

Highlighting the context of the Mahabharata battle, he reminded the gathering that just before the war, Lord Krishna delivered the sacred teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna, offering humanity an eternal guide to duty, righteousness and selfless action.

Lord Krishna's call to focus on one's karma, guided by dharma, remains the key to living a meaningful and purposeful life, the vice president said.

"Even after thousands of years, our nation and the world continue to celebrate the Gita. Kurukshetra remains the spiritual heart where this immortal wisdom was first spoken," he remarked.

Emphasising that India's system of justice and moral conduct is rooted in the principles of the Gita, he said the scripture teaches that one must remain committed to righteous action without attachment to results.

A strong character is far more important than wealth or other worldly achievements, he added.

The Gita guides humanity towards cultivating a virtuous and disciplined life, reminding us that moral strength arises from clarity of purpose and dedication to righteousness, Radhakrishnan noted.

Underscoring its enduring relevance, he expressed hope that in an age of rapid change, the Gita would continue to guide individuals, societies, and nations toward peace and harmony.

Appreciating the growth of the event, the vice president said the annual Gita Mahotsav has evolved into a global cultural and spiritual celebration over the past nine years.

The International Gita Mahotsav showcases the virtues of Lord Krishna, the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, and the rich cultural heritage of "Sanatan Dharma" in a manner accessible to people of all ages, he said.

Radhakrishnan hailed the Mahotsav as a platform that reinforces the values that have sustained Bharat for centuries -- dharma, duty, self-discipline, and the pursuit of excellence.

These values, he said, form the foundation of the national vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat by 2047, articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The vice president also appreciated the conclave organised by the Kurukshetra Development Board and the Gita Knowledge Institute, bringing together saints, scholars, technology experts, artists, and cultural leaders from across India.

Such conventions, he said, deepen dialogue, strengthen cultural exchange, and inspire young minds to see the Gita not as a distant scripture but as a living guide of courage, humility, and wisdom.

Radhakrishnan urged all present to internalise the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to act with righteousness, seek knowledge, embrace peace, and contribute to the welfare of humanity.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that a gathering of dignitaries, saints, and devotees from across India has assembled in the sacred land of Kurukshetra to celebrate the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav.

Expressing pride in hosting the spiritual congregation in Kurukshetra, Saini said the holy land, known since ancient times for its divine aura, continues to inspire millions with the eternal message of the Bhagavad Gita.

Accompanied by the Haryana chief minister, the vice president also offered prayers at Kurukshetra's Maa Bhadrakali Shaktipeeth Temple.