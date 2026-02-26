Bhagavad Gita's spiritual teachings can give new direction to today's youth: President Murmu

Jamshedpur, Feb 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday asserted that spiritual teachings in the Bhagavad Gita could give a new direction to today's youth and shape their lives.

Murmu was addressing a gathering in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur after laying the foundation stone and performing the ground-breaking ceremony of the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust at Kadma.

"It will be a centre for spiritual learning and communal harmony. It will ensure education of poor children, including girls, at its hostel," Murmu said.

Bhagavad Gita's teachings are food for the soul, the President said.

Murmu also praised the organisers of the proposed spiritual centre, saying it will help instil the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita among youth and shape their character.

The President said in our spiritual tradition, the greatest emphasis is placed on the feeling of love and compassion for all living beings and plants.

"Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the Lord of the entire universe. His grace showers equally upon all humanity, without any discrimination", she said, adding there is no caste and creed or untouchability at the doorstep of Lord Jagannath.

This is the reason Lord Jagannath was also known as "Jagat ke Nath" (Lord of the Universe), she said.

Recalling her tenure as Jharkhand governor, Murmu said the state has set a good example of social harmony and preserved tribal traditions.

She also expressed satisfaction over growing faith in Lord Jagannath worldwide.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said over 500 Jagannath temples have been built across the country so far.

SK Behera, managing trustee of the trust, said the new centre will be a replica of the 12th-century shrine in Puri, and will be developed over 2.5 acres near the river Kharkhai at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

The project is expected to boost religious tourism in the state and also serve as a hub for "character building and ethical development" of the younger generation.

"We aim to foster holistic personality development of today's youth and those pursuing higher education," Behera said.

Later, President Murmu interacted with students of Manipal Tata Medical College, Baridiha, offering her blessings for a bright future.

She also planted a tree on the campus to spread the message of environmental protection, East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner posted on X. PTI BS NAM RBT MNB