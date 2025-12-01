Bhagvad Gita's teachings global, timeless, says Haryana Chief Minister

Kurukshetra, Dec 1 (PTI) As many as 21,000 children on Sunday participated in a global recitation of the Bhagavad Gita at Keshav Park here as part of the International Gita Mahotsav.

The mass chanting of verses from the Gita blended devotion, knowledge and spirituality.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who attended the event, announced a special holiday on Tuesday for the school students who took part in the recitation.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Gita scholar, Swami Gyananand Maharaj, were also present on the occasion.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi and Gita Jayanti, Saini said on this date, 5,163 years ago, Lord Krishna imparted the divine message of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.

The chief minister said that Lord Krishna’s teachings continue to guide humanity even today.

He expressed pride that the ‘Ashtadashi verses’ were chanted simultaneously across various regions of India and in many other countries.

The waves produced by chanting the mantras of the Vedas, Upanishads, and the Gita bring peace to the mind and brain, instil moral values in thoughts, and energise the individual, he said.

In the current world, people face issues such as stress, anger, and uncertainty, and the Gita inspires a person to maintain equanimity through all of life's ups and downs, the chief minister noted.

Each chapter of the Gita provides a guide to life, and a person who recites verses from it daily rises above lust, anger, greed, attachment, and ego, Saini further said.

He said that the teaching of "Karmanye Vadhikaraste" given by Lord Krishna leads individuals on the path of duty and helps establish discipline and balance in society.

Saini said that the message of the Gita is timeless, a source of inspiration not only for India but for all humanity, paving the way for an ideal society.

The chief minister also administered a pledge to those present, urging them to understand the wisdom of the Gita, incorporate it into their lives, and share it with others.

Swami Gyananand Maharaj, extending greetings and best wishes to the nation on Gita Jayanti.

He said 1,00,800 students from 114 blocks of Haryana and millions of people across more than 50 countries also witnessed the Global Gita Paath.

The government, he added, is committed to spreading the teachings of the holy Gita among the public, as it offers solutions to every challenge and emphasises the importance of righteous action.

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev said that the entire world is receiving knowledge and values from Kurukshetra, the sacred land of the Gita. He said that the holy book provides a path toward heritage, development, knowledge, and even modern science.

He said the Gita offers a roadmap for making India a developed nation by 2047, and added that the youth will play a decisive role in realising this vision.