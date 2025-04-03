Bhagvata Purana teaches us righteousness, devotion and service: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Apr 3 (PTI) The 'Bhagavata Purana' teaches us the eternal values of righteousness, devotion and service. It reminds us that true happiness comes from surrendering to the divine and embracing a life of virtue, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

He was participating in 42nd Akhil Bharata Shrimad Bhagavata Maha Sathram at Sri Bhagavathy Temple, Alappuzha, in Kerala.

CM Sukhu also praised the Maha Sathram as a powerful reminder of the rich spiritual heritage of India. He lauded the Gopika Sangam, which features 16,008 gopikas and children, as a remarkable initiative reflecting the essence of Bhakti, pure and unconditional love for the divine.

He also congratulated the organisers for preserving and promoting these sacred traditions, ensuring that future generations remain connected to their spiritual roots.

"Kerala is a beacon of spirituality, where devotion and culture are deeply intertwined. Such gathering holds a great significance in uniting people from different states and communities through faith," said the CM.

He further said that Himachal Pradesh has a rich religious and cultural heritage and called it "Devbhoomi". "Himachal is home to sacred Shakti Peeths, ancient temples and serene spiritual sites that offer peace and fulfilment to millions of devotees," he said.

The CM said that despite being a small state, Himachal Pradesh celebrates four international, five national, 23 state-level and numerous local fairs annually, showcasing its vibrant culture and attracting religious and cultural tourism.

"To enhance the pilgrimage experience, the present state government is making earnest efforts to connect hill temples with ropeways, ensuring access for devotees. The state government has also introduced an e-connectivity project linking major temples, allowing devotees to book religious ceremonies like 'havan', 'bhandara' and 'jagran' online," he said. PTI/COR MNK MNK