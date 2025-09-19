Bhagwant Mann assures to raise arhtiyas' demands with Centre

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government will raise the genuine demands of the arhtiyas (commission agents) with the Centre.

Chairing a meeting with arhtiyas here, the Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is committed to addressing their legitimate concerns with utmost seriousness.

However, he pointed out that most of these demands fall under the purview of the Union government, which, he alleged, has been giving them a cold shoulder, an official statement quoting him said.

Despite this, Bhagwant Mann assured that his government will act as the voice of the arhtiyas and will raise their issues strongly with the Centre.

During the meeting, Mann said the matter of enhancing their commission has already been taken up with the central government. He also stated that his government will increase the validity of arhtiyas licenses from five to ten years, with new permits to be issued within 48 hours.

Additionally, he said that the government will soon introduce a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme to clear pending arrears, fines and interest related to non-construction of shops allotted to arhtiyas when the 'mandis' (grain markets) were originally established.

In the meeting, Mann also spoke about the widespread destruction caused by recent floods, which claimed 57 lives.

He said that over 2,300 villages were submerged, affecting more than 2 million people and devastating crops across five lakh acres.

About seven lakh people were rendered homeless, and extensive infrastructure damage was reported, he said.

The CM also said that 3,200 government schools, 19 colleges, 1,400 clinics and hospitals were damaged, along with 8,500 km of roads and 2,500 bridges.

According to initial estimates, he said that the damage amounts to approximately Rs 13,800 crore, though the actual figure may be even higher.

Mann said that the state is in crisis and, "unfortunately, does not expect any financial aid from the Centre".