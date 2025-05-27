Bhagwant Mann promises educational tours for meritorious government school students

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will provide educational tours through air for meritorious students of government schools.

Interacting with the top performing students from all districts at an event here, Mann said they will be taken to premier educational institutes of the country to widen their horizon for futuristic growth.

The state government has organised this first-of-its-kind function to acknowledge the achievements of these students, he said.

Mann lauded the students as well as their parents and teachers. While the students burnt the midnight oil to achieve this success, the contribution of their parents and teachers is not less, he said.

Praising the students for their remarkable feat, Mann encouraged them to choose their role models in the fields of their preference carefully so that they can excel in life. He told them they have now become role models for their juniors, and it is their moral duty to exhort others to excel.

The chief minister said the previous governments never paid heed to imparting quality education.

Sons and daughters of big politicians used to study in convent schools in the hills due to which the government schools were never the thrust areas for these leaders, he said, adding that government schools were merely mid-day meal centres during the previous regimes.

The chief minister said healthy competition among the students must be encouraged as it motivates them to excel in their studies, thereby transforming their lives.

Mann said the focus of his government is to ensure that youth become job givers instead of job seekers, adding that it is the need of hour to carve out a progressive and prosperous Punjab by proactive involvement of the youth.

He urged the youth to carve out their own identity and strive to leave their mark in society, reminding them that the sky's the limit. PTI CHS RUK RUK