Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh misusing govt machinery for party activities: SAD to EC

Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MP Sanjay Singh, accusing them of misusing the state machinery for political activities of the AAP and thus violating the Model Code of Conduct. In the complaint, SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler claimed that Mann and Singh allegedly misused the official residence of the chief minister and the state government media platform to propagate the "political agenda" of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"They violated the MCC by using the CM's residence by organising political meetings of ministers to discuss the political strategy with regards to general elections," Kler said in his complaint.

"It is in total violation of conditions of General Conduct (vi) 1(a) , 2 & 3 of the Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates," he said.

It is total misuse of government machinery and other platforms with the sole purpose of propagating their political agenda at the cost of public exchequer of the state, the SAD leader said, adding that it was a clear violation of Model Code of Conduct by Mann and Sanjay Singh, Kler said.

On April 9, Mann and AAP MP Singh had held a meeting with party MLAs and leaders here and had asked them to highlight the state government's report card to voters for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.