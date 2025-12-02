Bhagwant Mann showcases Punjab best investment destination in Japan

Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday showcased the state to Japanese business tycoons as the best investment destination and impressed upon them to invest in the state to further give a fillip to their ventures.

Mann is on a 10-day visit to Japan and South Korea as part of the state government's outreach in the run-up to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit scheduled from March 13-15 next year in Mohali.

On his first visit to Japan, Mann held parleys with the representatives from the JBIC, Aisan Industry, Yamaha, Honda Motor, Director General of JICA South Asia Department, Toray Industries, parliamentary vice-minister of economy, trade and industry (METI), Fujitsu Ltd and others, said an official statement.

During the deliberations, Mann batted for a strategic tie-up with Japan in key sectors of advanced manufacturing, mobility, electronics, food processing, renewable energy and global services.

He invited the Japanese companies to explore new possibilities emerging in the state as the future of Punjab is being shaped around these sectors.

The statement quoting Mann called upon the investors to join the summit in March.

The summit will showcase Punjab's progress, bringing together leading industrial players and presenting new opportunities for partnership and collaboration.

He reiterated that Punjab and Japan share values of trust, quality and long-term commitment, adding that the state government is fully dedicated to further strengthening this relationship.

Sharing his vision, the chief minister said the state government is committed to building a future of shared prosperity through strong economic and cultural ties.

He said Punjab is a land known for courage, resilience, hard work, entrepreneurship, creativity and a strong sense of community, adding that the state has always played a major role in India's development, especially in making the country self-reliant in food production.

Today, Punjab is moving forward with a renewed vision to become a leading centre for modern industry, technology and global collaboration, he said.

Batting for Punjab's strong and growing ties with Japanese industry, the chief minister extended an invitation to Japanese companies to be part of Punjab's next phase of industrial transformation.

He said Punjab and Japan share values of trust, discipline and long-term partnership which can be pivotal for the state.

Mann said that Japanese companies in Punjab have already demonstrated strong success in the state, adding that several well-known companies of Japan have placed their trust in Punjab.

Earlier, Mann paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Edogawa Gandhi Park in Tokyo.

Mann, who was on a 10-day visit to Japan and South Korea, said Mahatma Gandhi was probably the only leader across the globe who won the battle for freedom through his ideology of non-violence.

The statement quoting Mann said everyone, especially the youth, must come forward to perpetuate the life and philosophy of the father of the nation by imbibing the ethos of non-violence, harmony and peace in their lives.

Mann further said that the life, philosophy and sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi will ever act as a lighthouse and continue to inspire all for rendering selfless service to the community, society, state and the country.

Exhorting the people to follow the philosophy of peace and non-violence as propounded by Mahatma Gandhi, the chief minister said it was imperative to carve out an egalitarian society.

He said Mahatma Gandhi was a great statesman and a legendary personality who widely travelled across the world to propagate his philosophy of love, peace and non-violence.

Mann said that the Father of the Nation played a historic role in providing Independence to India by transforming the freedom struggle into a mass movement.

The chief minister said the people of the country will always be indebted to the iconic leader for his immense contribution in carving modern day India.

He said the entire world remembers and follows Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, peace, love, friendship and non-violence. PTI CHS KSS KSS