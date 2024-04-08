Bhagwant Mann takes out roadshow in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday held a roadshow in Haryana's Kurukshetra while campaigning for the INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta, who is contesting from the parliamentary seat.

Advertisment

The roadshow passed through various parts of the holy city.

Mann was accompanied by Gupta, who is also Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit president, the party's state unit senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda and Congress leader Ashok Arora.

As part of the opposition's INDIA bloc, AAP is fighting from one seat in Haryana while Congress will field its candidates on the remaining nine.

Advertisment

Polling for ten LS seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of general elections on May 25.

BJP has fielded industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra while INLD's senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala has entered the fray as party candidate.

Notably, as Punjab Chief Minister, Mann visited Haryana on several occasions in the past for various party-related events along with Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He had been sent to judicial custody till April 15. PTI SUN NB NB