Bhagwat arrives in Jodhpur for three-day key meet of RSS functionaries, affiliates

Jodhpur, Sep 1 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Jodhpur on Monday for a three-day annual all-India coordination meeting of senior functionaries of the organisation and its affiliates.

The meeting will take place from September 5 to 7 at Adarsh Vidya Mandir in the Lalsagar area of Jodhpur.

RSS national publicity and media department head Sunil Ambekar said representatives of all organisations attending the meeting will hold extensive discussions on key issues concerning national unity, security, and social perspectives.

They will also present their assessment of the current situation in the country based on their ground-level experiences, he said.

RSS general secretary and other office bearers are expected to arrive here Tuesday onwards to participate in the meeting.

National presidents, organising secretaries, and key office bearers of 32 organisations, including the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharati, and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will attend the meeting.