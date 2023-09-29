Bhagwat attends organisational meeting with local RSS leaders in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a visit to Gujarat from September 26, attended an organisational meeting at the headquarters of the state RSS in Ahmedabad’s Maninagar area on Friday.

This was the first of several closed-door meetings between Bhagwat and local RSS leaders to be held over three days, according to a statement issued by RSS Gujarat's media in-charge Vijay Thakar.

“From September 29 till October 1, Bhagwat will chair various organisational meetings of the RSS in Ahmedabad, during which different issues pertaining to Sangh’s activities in Gujarat will be discussed,” Thakar said.

Bhagwat is on a Gujarat visit from September 26 to take part in various events, including organisational meetings of the RSS.

On September 27, Bhagwat attended an event organised by Donate Life, an NGO working in the field of organ donation, in Surat city.

On September 28, the RSS chief took part in a programme of YPO (also known as Young Presidents’ Organisation) in Ahmedabad, Thakar said, adding that the RSS chief will leave Gujarat on October 2. PTI PJT PD NR