Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took exception to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that India's "true independence" was established when the Ram temple in Ayodhya was consecrated.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief was not the maker of the Constitution, he said, adding that Lord Ram should not be used for political gains.
He was reacting to the Sangh chief's comment that the true independence of India, which suffered foreign invasions for centuries, was established when the Ram temple was consecrated in Ayodhya last year.
"The RSS chief is a respected individual, but he is not the maker of the Constitution. He does not draft or alter the laws of this country. The consecration of Ram Lalla is indeed a moment of pride for the country and everyone has contributed to the construction of the temple. But to claim that the country became independent only now is incorrect," Raut told reporters here.
India gained independence in 1947, the Rajya Sabha member said, adding that Lord Ram should not be politicised.
"Ram Lalla has existed in this land for thousands of years. We have fought and will continue to fight for him, but using Ram Lalla for political gains will not lead to genuine independence for the country," the Sena (UBT) leader added.
Speaking at an event on Monday, Bhagwat had said the Ram temple consecration day should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi", as the "true independence" of Bharat, which faced "parachakra" (foreign invasions) for several centuries, was established on that day.
The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22, 2024, which was a `Dwadashi' of Shukla Paksha in the month of Paush as per the Hindu calendar. PTI ND KRK
Bhagwat is not Constitution maker, says Raut on `true independence' comment
