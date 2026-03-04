Bhagwat on 2-day Gujarat visit, offers prayers at Swaminarayan Temple in Kheda district

Ahmedabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday visited Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat's Kheda district on the first day of his two-day tour of the state.

Bhagwat arrived at the RSS' Gujarat headquarters in the Maninagar area of Ahmedabad in the morning and then visited Swaminarayan Temple at Vadtal village in the afternoon. He paid respects to the deity and held informal discussion with saints of the Swaminarayan sect, said an RSS release.

The RSS leader is scheduled to visit another Swaminarayan Temple at Jetalpur village near Ahmedabad on Thursday morning to take part in a religious function, it stated. PTI PJT RSY