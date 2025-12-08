Bhagwat on 3-day visit to Andaman from Dec 11, to unveil Savarkar statue

Sri Vijaya Puram, Dec 8 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on a three-day tour from December 11, during which he will unveil a statue of VD Savarkar in Sri Vijaya Puram, officials said on Monday.

This will be Bhagwat's first visit to the UT as the sarsanghchalak. He had visited the archipelago nearly two decades ago as a sarkaryavah or general secretary of the organisation.

Bhagwat will land here on December 11 and meet local RSS functionaries.

On the morning of December 12, he will unveil a statue of Savarkar at Beodnabad in South Andaman. Later that evening, he will release a song on the ideologue at an event at the Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT), officials said.

Bhagwat will address a public gathering at Netaji Stadium in Sri Vijaya Puram on December 13 evening, and he will leave the archipelago the next day, they said.

The events have been organised by Mumbai-based Valuable Group to commemorate the 116th anniversary of Savarkar's poem 'Sagara Pran Talamala'.

Savarkar was kept at the infamous Cellular Jail here by the British.

Security has been strengthened in the UT in view of Bhagwat's visit, officials said. PTI SN SOM