Bhagwat on two-day visit to West Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon on a two-day visit to West Bengal.

Advertisment

Soon after his arrival, Bhagwat visited All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey's residence in the city, and held a closed-door meeting. Chaubey had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket against TMC's Mahua Moitra in the Krishnangar seat.

Bhagwat is also expected to meet former CBI joint director Upen Biswas in the evening. Biswas had joined the ruling TMC after retiring from CBI and was the minister of the Backward Class Welfare Department from 2011 to 2016.

Biswas, who had played a key role in bringing to the fore the irregularities in teacher recruitment in the state, resigned from the TMC in 2021.

On Sunday, Bhagwat is scheduled to chair a closed-door organisational meeting of the RSS at its state headquarters, Keshab Bhavan. At the meeting, the issue of better coordination between the BJP and RSS is expected to come up, a leader said.

He is also scheduled to meet on Sunday veteran actor Victor Banerjee, who had unsuccessfully contested the 1991 Lok Sabha polls from the Kolkata North West seat on a BJP ticket. PTI SUS SOM