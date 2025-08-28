Bhagwat pitches for maximum three children, minimum three languages

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said all Indians should know at least three languages, including their mother tongue, their state's language and a link language for the entire country that cannot be a foreign one.

He also said every Indian family should have three children to keep the population sufficient and under control.

"To keep a civilisation alive, India's population policy suggests 2.1 (average number of children), which basically means three children. But resources have to be managed too, so we must restrict it to three," he said during a question-answer session on the last day of the RSS Centenary Lecture Series.

On the issue of languages, he said all Indian-origin languages are national languages and there should not be any dispute over it.

"For communication and transaction purposes, there should be one link language but it should not be foreign," he said.

"All should together decide on the common link language," he said.

Bhagwat also said the RSS is not against English or any other language and people should be free to learn as many languages as they can.

"When I was in the eighth grade, my father made me read Oliver Twist and The Prisoner of Zenda. I have studied many English novels, but it has not affected my love for Hindutva," he said.

"We do not have to become English, but there is no harm in learning English. As a language, it has no ill effects,” he said.

He also said that knowledge of the Sanskrit language is very important to understand India and its traditions.

Bhagwat, however, said he was against any forcible imposition of anything in the education system.