Bhagwat reaches Varanasi to attend international convention of temples

Varanasi (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday reached the temple town here on a five-day tour to attend a conference of major temples of the world.

He will attend the inauguration ceremony of the conference at Rudraksh Convention Centre here on July 22, Sangh sources said.

The conference, to be held from July 22 to 24, will see the participation of heads of more than 400 temples from 26 countries.

The Sangh chief will address its inaugural session on July 22.

The sources said Bhagwat will meet heads of temples and mutts in and around Kashi during his five-day stay in Varanasi.

He will visit Mirzapur on July 19, and Hathiyamath in Ghazipur on July 20. He will also visit Devrahwa Baba's ashram in Mirzapur on July 21, they added.

