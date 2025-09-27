Bhagwat reviews RSS' `path sanchalan' in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 27 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday reviewed the annual `path sanchalan' or march-past of Sangh volunteers here to mark the centenary year of the organisation.

The RSS was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur in 1925.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule were among those present in the audience.

While traditionally the RSS march past is organised on Vijayadashmi or Dussehra, this year it was taken out days ahead of the festival.

Separate path sanchalans started from three locations -- Kasturchand Park, Yeshwant Stadium and Vidarbha Hockey Ground -- and converged at Variety Square where Bhagwat reviewed the combined march past from a dais.

Earlier in the day, Bhagwat released an audio recording of the Sangh `prarthana' or prayer, sung by vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, at a programme held at the Reshimbagh Maharshi Vyas Auditorium. Actor Sachin Khedekar, veteran presenter Harish Bhimani and musician Rahul Ranade also attended.

"Sangh prarthana is an expression of devotion, love, and dedication towards Bharat Mata. It is a prayer of what we can give to the country and then to God to help us serve the country," Bhagwat said on the occasion. PTI CLS KRK