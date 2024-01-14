Bhagwat says long cherished dream being fulfilled in Ayodhya, calls Babri mosque 'symbol of slavery'

Jind (Haryana), Jan 14 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat Sunday said that a long cherished dream is now being fulfilled with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya while calling the demolished Babri mosque a 'symbol of slavery'.

In an apparent reference to the Babri Masjid, which was pulled down by "kar sevaks" in December 1992, Bhagwat said, "The symbol of slavery was demolished in Ayodhya but no damage was caused to any other mosque there. Kar sevaks did not riot anywhere." He said this in an address after his three-day visit here.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being organised in Ayodhya on 22 January.

The RSS chief said, "It is a joy to have the temple built. But there is still a lot of work to be done and it has to be kept in mind that the struggle due to which this dream is being fulfilled should continue in the future also so that the destination is achieved." Emphasizing the need to work more quickly to organise and unite the society, Bhagwat said that when the entire nation stands together, it will be able to remove all the evils of the world and become a 'Vishwa Guru'.

Bhagwat said that most of the cultures of the world disappeared with time but Hindu culture has been resilient and maintained its identity despite facing all kinds of ups and downs.

He said, "Despite having so many languages, gods and goddesses, diverse religions, every person in India from North to South and from East to West believes that we have to live in such a way that the world learns to live by watching it." PTI COR RT IJT