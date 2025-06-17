Bhagwat stresses on forgetting mutual differences so that Hindu society, country remain united

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 17 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has stressed that the Hindu society and the country can remain united if people forget mutual differences.

Speaking at a function at Tipper village in the district Monday night, Bhagwat, who is on a four-day visit here to take part in the north zone development camp of the RSS workers, said it is our duty to protect Hindu religion, Hindu society and Hindu culture.

Addressing the volunteers, he said, "The Sangh is about to complete 100 years of its establishment. Hundred years ago, the idea of the Sangh was not recognised. It was neglected, yet it continued to work. Now the idea of the Sangh is recognised by the society, the society works actively." He said for the preservation of the culture of our society, there is a need to forget mutual differences and unite, so that Hindu society and the country can remain united.

A total of 212 volunteers are participating in the Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Pratham which began on May 30.

The closing ceremony would be held on June 19, a spokesperson said here on Tuesday. PTI COR BPL ZMN