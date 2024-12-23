Bhagwat thinks RSS' 'sins' will be washed away but country knows reality: Cong on his 'mandir-masjid' remark

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Congress on Monday alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement about not raising 'mandir-masjid' disputes was aimed at misleading people and reflected the RSS' "dangerous" working as its leaders do just the "opposite of what they say" and support those raising such divisive issues.

If the RSS chief is really honest about his statement, he should publicly declare that in future the Sangh will never support such leaders who endanger social harmony, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

"But they will not say this because the temple-mosque construction is happening at the behest of the RSS. In many cases, those who incite such divisive issues and cause riots have connections with the RSS. They are associated with Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad or BJP and the RSS helps them completely from getting a lawyer to filing a case.

"It is clear that Bhagwat's statement is only to mislead the society. He thinks that by saying such things, the sins of RSS will be washed away and his image will improve. But his reality is before the country," Ramesh said on X.

Bhagwat had recently expressed concern over the resurgence of new temple-mosque disputes and asserted that certain individuals, after the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, seem to believe they can become "leaders of Hindus" by raking up such issues.

Ramesh said BJP leaders continue to raise such issues and the RSS chief's statements are meant only to mislead society. He said either Bhagwat's statement is not regarded by the BJP or all this is being stated by him to improve his public image.

"Mohan Bhagwat's statement reflects the dangerous working of the RSS - there is a huge difference between their words and actions. The way RSS works is more dangerous today than it was at the time of independence. They do the opposite of what they say," he said in the post on X in Hindi.

"If Mohan Bhagwat feels that it is wrong to do politics by raising the issue of temple-mosque, then he should tell why his Sangh patronises such leaders? Is Mohan Bhagwat's opinion not accepted in RSS-BJP," he asked. PTI SKC RT