Bhagwat to attend youth, Hindu conferences during 2-day Sambhjingar tour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will participate in various programmes, including a 'Hindu Sammelan', during his two-day visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra starting from January 16.

He will attend a 'Yuva Sammelan', a conference focused on youths, on Friday (January 16) which will take place at MIT College in the city, said a release issued by the Vishwa Samvad Kendra, the communication wing of the RSS.

Interactions on culture, national self-reliance and other issues will take place at the event. On the same day at 5 pm, he will address a 'Hindu Sammelan' organised at Gangapur, it said.

On the second day of his tour on Saturday, Bhagwat will participate in 'Yuva Udyami Samvad' programme scheduled at 11 am. The event has been organized on the occasion of the RSS centenary year, according to the release.

Later in the day, the RSS leader will interact with invitees, it added.