Bhagwat to deliver lecture, hold interactive session at RSS centenary year event in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will address eminent personalities from various walks of life at a lecture series to be held in Mumbai on February 7-8 as part of the Hindutva organisation's centenary year celebrations, organisers said on Wednesday.

The two-day lecture series, titled 'New horizons', will be organised at the Nehru Centre in Worli, central Mumbai, and will mark the final leg of a four-city programme earlier held in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The organisers said the programme will have four sessions - two on each day. Bhagwat will deliver a lecture on February 7 and it will be followed by a question-and-answer session the next day.

RSS Kokan Prant Sanghchalak Arjun Chandekar informed that eminent personalities from different fields, including industry, cinema, arts, literature, science, medicine, law, sports, academia and media, were invited to attend the event.

He noted that the response from invitees has been encouraging and shows increasing participation of people from diverse sections of society in activities of the RSS, which was founded in 1925.

In its centenary year, the Nagpur-headquartered organisation has placed focus on five areas of social transformation -- strengthening family values, promoting social harmony, encouraging civic responsibility, self-awareness and environmental protection.

The centenary year, also known as 'Sangh Shatabdi Varsh', is being observed from Vijayadashami (Dussehra) 2025 to the festival in 2026 to mark 100 years of the RSS.

Several programmes, including outreach activities, social and intellectual gatherings and youth conventions, are being organised across the country during the year. PTI ND RSY