Bhagwat to inaugurate cancer hospital in Chandrapur on Monday: Mungantiwar

Chandrapur, Dec 21 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Cancer Hospital in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur on Monday, former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said the 140-bed hospital has been built in collaboration with the Tata Trust and the state government at a cost of Rs 280 crore.

The 5-storey medical facility will be a source of new life and a ray of hope for the tribal, rural and common people of Vidarbha, Mungantiwar said, adding that it is equipped with modern technology for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The RSS chief has agreed to dedicate the hospital to the public on Monday morning, he said.

The poor people from rural areas will be treated for free, while those who can afford the treatment will need to pay minimum charges at the hospital, he said.