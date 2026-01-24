Bhagwat to interact with tribal groups in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jan 24 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will hold a closed-door interaction with tribal groups in Ranchi on Saturday.

Bhagwat, who is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, met the state leadership of the RSS on Friday.

"He will hold a closed-door meeting, 'Janjatiya Sanvad', with representatives of various tribal groups. Around 500 people, including RSS leaders, will be present at the programme," a functionary of the organisation said.

The five-hour meeting will start at 10.30 am, he said.

Bhagwat is scheduled to leave for Patna in the evening. PTI NAM SOM