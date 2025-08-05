Bhagwat to outline RSS' vision for India's 'bright' future at 3-day lecture series

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will lay out the organisation's vision for India's "bright" as a three-day event here later this month, where he will share his thoughts on a host of topics, including the “need to go beyond Colonial-era parameters of development” to make the country more self-reliant and globally influential.

The RSS will invite prominent personalities from various sections of the society, including minority communities, leaders of different political parties, and foreign envoys -- except those from Pakistan and Bangladesh -- to the event.

Sources said it is also unlikely that an invitation would be sent to Turkiye.

Sharing details of the three-day lecture series beginning August 26, senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar said Bhagwat will outline the role of the RSS and its swayamsevaks in shaping a “bright future” of India with the help of society.

The theme of the event, to be organised at the Vigyan Bhavan here from August 26 to 28, is '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons,' Ambekar said at a press conference at Keshav Kunj, the RSS office, in the national capital.

"On the first two days of the lecture series, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will share his vision for the future of India and the role of swayamsevaks (RSS volunteers) in shaping a bright future of India amid ever-increasing hopes and aspirations of the country, which is progressing rapidly,” he said.

Ambekar said the RSS chief will also share his thoughts on the “need to move beyond colonial-era benchmarks” of development, still followed in the country, calling for a societal dialogue to explore India’s “untapped potential” and “unexplored horizons”.

Bhagwat will also elaborate on ‘Panch Parivartan’, the RSS’ idea of bringing a five-fold transformation in society. He will apprise people about it and the significance of people's participation in the effort, he said.

On the third day, the RSS chief will respond to the questions of the participants, he added.

Ambekar said the three-day lecture series is part of the RSS' ongoing effort to hold a “dialogue” with the society.

He said, "Prominent personalities from various sections of the society, including leaders of different political parties. We will also send invitations to various embassies and high commissions." Asked if an invitation will be sent to the Pakistan High Commission here, Ambekar said. “I don’t think we are inviting Pakistan. That kind of environment is not there.” Sources said the RSS would also not send an invitation to Turkiye and Bangladesh.

Ambekar said a similar lecture series of Bhagwat will be organised in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai later.

In a massive public reach out, the RSS has planned to organise several events, including more than 1 lakh 'Hindu Sammelans', across the country to mark its centenary year, starting with Bhagwat's address at RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Vijay Dashmi, which falls on October 2 this year.