Bhagwat underlines importance of ‘unity in diversity’ at interaction with tribal groups in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jan 24 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday underlined the importance of ‘unity in diversity’ during a closed-door interaction with tribal groups here, a participant said.

Bhagwat listened to various issues raised by representatives of tribal groups during the event, including religious conversion, alleged flaws in the PESA rules and delisting, the participant added.

"In his concluding remarks, Bhagwat said Indian tradition and dharma teach us unity in diversity. The paths may be different, but the destination is the same. Indian dharma teaches us that all the different paths are valid and none of them is wrong. This is Sanatan, Hindu and Bhartiya dharma," Neesha Oraon, daughter of Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon, who attended the event, told reporters.

Oraon, who has been vocal against alleged flaws in PESA rules implemented in Jharkhand, said she raised the issue before Bhagwat during the interaction.

"I informed him there is no mention of the customary laws, social and religious practices in the rules, which form the core in the Act. The flaw will cause a huge loss to the tribal communities. It is not in the interest of tribal people," she said.

The PESA Act, recognising the rights of tribal communities in Scheduled Areas, was enacted in 1996. The state government notified the PESA rules on January 2, after cabinet approval on December 23, 2025.

The five-hour meeting, which started around 10.30 am, was participated by former chief ministers Arjun Munda and Champai Soren, former BJP chief Babulal Marandi among other tribal leaders.

Bhagwat, who is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, met the state leadership of the Sangh on Friday.