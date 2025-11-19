Bhagwat urges youth not to form opinion on RSS based preconceived notions

Guwahati, Nov 19 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday appealed to the youth of Assam and the Northeast not to form opinions about the organisation based on preconceived notions or motivated propaganda.

Addressing the Youth Leadership Conclave on the final day of his three-day visit to the state, Bhagwat highlighted the principles, ideals, and functioning of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while addressing debates and discussions surrounding the organisation.

''RSS has now become a subject of public discussions but these discussions should be based on factual information,” he asserted.

Claiming that over 50 per cent of information about the Sangh on international platforms and digital sources is either incorrect or incomplete, Bhagwat alleged a deliberate misinformation campaign against the RSS in various media outlets.

Referring to the vision of RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Bhagwat said the primary aim of the Sangh is to make India a ‘Vishwaguru’ (teacher to the world).

''The nation can rise only when society rises and only a united and quality-driven society can be created to lead a progressive nation’', he said.

He urged youth to study the history of developed nations "where they will find that the first hundred years of their growth was focused on building unity and qualitative strength within their societies." “Indian society also needs to evolve similarly and this idea is reflected in the five key principles of social transformation (Panch Parivartan) of the RSS, adopted on the occasion of its centenary year'', he said. Bhagwat said Bharat’s greatness as a nation lies in its long-standing tradition of respecting and accepting linguistic, regional, and belief-oriented diversities.

He also stressed that India’s greatness lies in respecting linguistic, regional, and belief-oriented diversities, saying, “My path is correct, but in your place, your path is also correct.” Highlighting the importance of diversity, he said those who separated from India, such as Pakistan, eventually lost these traditions.

He claimed that Hindus respect diversity and that building such a society is a primary objective of the RSS.

"Until the Bharatiya society is organised and virtuous, the country’s destiny will not change," he added.

Bhagwat pointed out that great spiritual leaders like Guru Nanak and Srimanta Sankardeva had full respect for the country’s diversity and they spread the messages of unity through their teachings.

''The objective of the Sangh is to develop a non-political and social leadership at the grassroots level. Building individuals leads to transformation of society, and when the society changes, systems also change," he asserted.

Bhagwat also invited the youth to experience how the activities in RSS shakhas focus on improving the quality and character of individuals.

Later participating in an interactive session, he said corruption can be eradicated only through character-building and beyond the legal measures for cow protection, a more scientific knowledge at the societal level was necessary for its successful protection.

Bhagwat said the main goal of the RSS was to build a stronger Bharat and once the country becomes stronger, the different concerns regarding the north-eastern region with the rest of India, will automatically diminish.

He also called upon the youth to engage with RSS activities according to their time, interest, space and abilities.

Bhagwat will leave for Manipur on Thursday. PTI DG DG MNB