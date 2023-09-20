Bhagwat visits GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, offers prayers

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday visited the famous Ganesh pandal put up by Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal in Mumbai and performed puja.

Bhagwat performed puja of the deity at the pandal near King's Circle in central Mumbai along with officials and workers of the mandal.

The GSB's Ganesh idol, which has been decorated in an opulent way with several kgs of gold ornaments, silver as well as other precious items -- making it one of the richest in the country -- attracts devotees from distant places during the 10-day Ganesh festival which began on September 19.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also visited the popular Ganesh pandal and offered prayers.

Bhagwat on Tuesday performed special puja at the famous Dagdusheth Ganapati pandal in Pune on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. PTI ND VT RSY