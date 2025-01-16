Bhagwat's 'independence' remarks biggest challenge for democracy: CPI (ML) Liberation

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's terming the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the establishment of India's "true independence" is in line with the group's longstanding rejection of India's freedom movement, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

RSS is the "biggest ideological-political challenge" to the democratic future of India, he added.

Bhagwat, earlier in the week, said the true independence of India, which suffered foreign invasions for centuries, was established when the Ram temple was consecrated in Ayodhya.

In a statement, the CPI (ML) Liberation General Secretary said Bhagwat has reiterated the RSS' line of rejecting India's freedom movement and the Constitution.

"By terming the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as the establishment of India's true independence, Mohan Bhagwat has reiterated the customary RSS line rejecting India's freedom movement and the Constitution of India even as India celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Constitution and foundation of the Republic," Bhattacharya said.

"The rejection of India's anti-colonial nationalism right at the time of its rise in opposition to the British colonial rule defined the congenital pro-colonial collaborationist character of the Sangh which it has always sought to camouflage in the name of 'cultural nationalism'," he said.

The Left leader alleged that the RSS did everything possible in its attempt to derail and obstruct the rise of India's anti-colonial nationalism, and rejected the Constitution of Independent India by branding it "unIndian." "Today, from the vantage position of political power it is trying to impose its dubious legacy and toxic agenda as the fruition of India's 'true independence'. Ahead of the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the Constitutional Republic of India, this is the biggest ideological-political challenge to the democratic future of India," Bhattacharya said.

He added that the Indian freedom movement made progress by rejecting the "disastrous RSS philosophy." "The quest for a democratic and egalitarian social order proceeded by denouncing Manusmriti as a code of social slavery. Today the RSS conspiracy will have to be defeated all over again to safeguard the Constitution and the Republic from the calamity of communal fascism," he said.

Speaking at an event on Monday, Bhagwat said the Ram temple consecration day should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi," as the "true independence" of Bharat, which faced "parachakra" (foreign invasions) for several centuries, was established that day.

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22, 2024, which was a 'Dwadashi' of Shukla Paksha in the month of Paush as per the Hindu calendar. PTI AO AO VN VN