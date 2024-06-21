Bhagyalaxmi temple will be transformed into golden temple if BJP voted to power: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has promised to transform the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar here into a ''golden temple" if the BJP comes to power in Telangana.

Addressing reporters after offering prayers at the temple late on Thursday night, he said he was appointed as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and the BJP got a favourable atmosphere in the state due to the blessings of the Goddess.

He attributed the success of BJP in Telangana to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the hard work of BJP activists.

Sanjay Kumar thanked the people for their support in the Lok Sabha polls and vowed to work for the development of his constituency.

He visited the temple along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy after they were felicitated Thursday night by the party leaders on their success in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had won eight of the 17 LS seats in Telangana.