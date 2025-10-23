'Bhai Phonta' celebrated across Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 23 (PTI) 'Bhai Phonta' was celebrated across West Bengal as sisters prayed for long life of their brothers.

The festival marked the end of the festivities from Kali Puja and Diwali.

Markets across the state witnessed a chaotic rush as beelines were witnessed outside fish, mutton, and chicken stalls, with families preparing for feasts for their kin.

Sweet shops reported massive crowds with special sweets on offer for the occasion.

Customers, however, reported a spike in prices of goods on the occasion.

"Prices of all food items are at least 15-20 per cent more today as compared to a few days back but nevertheless, we have to buy them for the special occasion," a shopper said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her festive greetings and posted on social media a song composed by her dedicated to the bond between siblings.

Senior state minister and MPs, and cine stars also took part in the rituals.

Sisters, many of whom observed a fast until the ritual's completion, applied 'phonta' or 'tika' made of sandalwood paste and rice grains while chanting the traditional mantra calling for long life of the brothers.

In a sign of evolving tastes, a strong demand for fusion sweets and gourmet hampers was witnessed, with younger siblings increasingly opting for artisanal tarts and baked goods to complement the traditional Bengali sweets.

Restaurants expect a high turnout till this weekend due to the festivities.