Bhajan Lal Sharma to inaugurate Terminal 1 of Jaipur International Airport on Oct 26

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will inaugurate the Terminal 1 of Jaipur International Airport on October 26.

The 1.5 million passenger capacity (per annum) Terminal 1 will become operational exclusively for international flights from midnight of October 27.

With this, Jaipur airport will now have two terminals.

"Terminal 1 will be open exclusively for international operations from October 27 midnight. The new terminal will greatly enhance the airport capacity and improve overall service quality for the passengers," said an airport official.

With an annual increase of 7 per cent in passenger traffic, the opening of Terminal 1 marks a significant milestone in enhancing the overall capacity of the airport, he said.

In 2023, around 5.4 million passengers travelled through Terminal 2 and traffic is likely to grow further this year.

Improvement in air connectivity and opening of new routes to Ayodhya, Bikaner, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur have led to a growth in passenger traffic.

While the tourist season is about to start, Jaipur International Airport has also achieved its peak in the month of September by handling over 18,200 passengers in a single day -- highest ever in a single day.

From October 27, all the international passengers will have to board their flights from Terminal 1, situated on Tonk Road near Sanganer police station.

Terminal 1 will be manned by around 100 security officials which includes CISF and airport security.

About 10 immigration counters have been established in the departure area while 14 are in place in the arrival area. The newly operational terminal will have 10 check-in counters.

On October 27, the first flight to land at terminal 1 of Jaipur airport will be of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi. The flight will land at 2:10 am. PTI SDA DRR