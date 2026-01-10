Bhajanlal govt ended 'paper leak culture' started during Congress rule: Shah

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Stressing that a state can develop only if it has a strong law and order, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that under the Bhajanlal Sharma government in Rajasthan, the crime rate has declined, policing has been strengthened and paper leaks have been stopped.

Addressing a constable appointment ceremony at the Rajasthan Police Academy here, Shah also said that transparent recruitment in public services is essential for good governance.

The minister said that no state can move forward if recruitment is marred by corruption.

"The Bhajanlal government has ended the paper leak culture started during the Congress regime and freed Rajasthan from it," he said.

Shah noted that the overall crime rate in the state declined by nearly 14 per cent in the last two years.

"A state can progress only when law and order is good. The Bhajanlal Sharma government has strengthened policing, put an end to paper leaks and made Rajasthan a leading destination for investment," he said.

The home minister said serious crimes in the state have declined by 19 per cent during the period. Cases of murder have come down by 25 per cent, attempts to murder by 19 per cent and crimes against women by around 10 per cent, he added.

Referring to the implementation of the three new criminal justice laws, Shah said the conviction rate of the Rajasthan Police has increased from 41 per cent to 60 per cent.

He expressed confidence that the conviction rate would rise further to 85 per cent in the coming years.