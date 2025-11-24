Bhajanlal Sharma, Ashok Gehlot mourns actor Dharmendra's demise

Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences to family and fans of veteran actor Dharmendra who passed away on Monday.

The actor-politician's admirers in Bikaner, from where he began his political career, also mourned his loss.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Sharma said, "The demise of renowned Bollywood actor and Padma Bhushan awardee, former Bikaner MP Dharmendra Ji, is extremely saddening. Through his exceptional acting and simple nature, Dharmendra Ji elevated Indian cinema to new heights." He said Dharmendra's contribution to the film industry and his personality will always remain an inspiration.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that Dharmendra won the hearts of crores of people with his unforgettable acting.

"He was also a former MP from Bikaner. May God grant peace to his soul and provide strength to his family and millions of admirers during this difficult time," he said.

Dharmendra kickstarted his political career from Bikaner, representing it in Lok Sabha as a BJP MP from 2004 to 2009.

Pritam Suthar, a fan in Bikaner, paid tribute to the legendary actor by offering flowers on his portrait.

Suthar, who has been associated with Dharmendra's family for over 45 years, said he had met Dharmendra some time ago and used to regularly visit the actor on his birthday.

Shashi Sharma, former BJP general secretary Bikaner city, shared his memories of working with Dharmendra during the 2004 elections.

"I am a huge fan of Dharmendra. I was serving as the party's general secretary in Bikaner, when he decided to contest the 2004 elections from here. Working with him was an extraordinary experience. He was a very simple and down to earth person," Shashi Sharma said.

Dharmendra had defeated Congress candidate Rameshwar Dudi in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. PTI SDA RUK RUK