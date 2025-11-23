Bhajanlal Sharma holds closed-door interaction with BJP district, mandal presidents

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday held a closed-door interaction with BJP district and mandal presidents and office-bearers from Ajmer and Bikaner divisions at his residence, ahead of the upcoming urban body and panchayat electoral exercises.

The meeting, attended by BJP state president Madan Rathore, State Finance Commission chairman Arun Chaturvedi, Lok Sabha MP CP Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari and former state president Ashok Parnami, focused on strengthening booth-level networks and communicating the state government's performance to voters.

Sharma told workers that the BJP government had delivered "several times more work" in two years as compared to the previous Congress administration, and urged the party cadres to publicise these achievements.

"In the BJP, every worker gets an opportunity to rise. We function like a bouquet - united and committed," he said.

State BJP chief Rathore accused the previous Congress government of taking "politically-motivated decisions," including alleged irregularities in ward restructuring before panchayat polls and the "hurried" creation of districts. He said the current government had moved forward on long-pending matters with "strong political will." Party sources said similar divisional meetings will continue as part of a broader organisation-strengthening strategy. PTI AG MNK MNK