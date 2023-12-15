Bhajanlal Sharma takes oath as Rajasthan CM with Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa as deputies

Jaipur: BJP MLA Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday took oath of office as Rajasthan Chief Minister along with Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy chief ministers.

The three were administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda, several union ministers and chief ministers of different states attended the ceremony in front of the iconic Albert Hall.

The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state.

Sharma, a first-time MLA, was on Tuesday announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP legislature party meeting in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde.

Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were announced as the picks for deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani as speaker of the assembly.