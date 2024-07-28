Bhaker's win will inspire countless daughters of India: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jul 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday congratulated shooting star Manu Bhaker, who opened the country's account at the Paris Olympics, saying her victory will inspire countless daughters of India.

A resilient Bhaker ended India’s 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games on Sunday.

Yadav in a post on X said that India’s daughter Manu Bhaker has made the whole country proud by winning the Olympic bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes for this achievement. Your victory will inspire countless daughters of India,” Yadav said. PTI ADU NR