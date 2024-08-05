Bhakra Beas Board facing difficulties in evicting unauthorised occupants from its land

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is facing difficulties in evicting unauthorised occupants from its land, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written response to a question, he said, 235 properties are still under litigation since 1985.

"Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is facing difficulties in the eviction of un-authorised occupants of its land. During last three years, eviction orders have been issued on 17 numbers of properties. No encroachment has been removed out of these eviction orders during this period," he said.

The Board looks after supply of water and power from Bhakra Nangal and Beas projects to the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh. PTI UZM UZM DV DV